West Ham are reportedly set to take Chelsea wonderkid Pierre Ekwah Elimby on trial with the view of signing him on a permanent transfer deal.

The Frenchman looks a big prospect at Stamford Bridge, but he could now be lured away to their London rivals, according to ExWHUemployee.

Elimby looks to be edging closer to finalising everything with West Ham in what should be an exciting move for the club.

“Next week we’re going to be taking on trial someone from Chelsea’s Under 19s. He’s a French player, defender, and he’s called Pierre Ekwah Elimby,” ExWHUemployee said.

“He’s going to be on trial from Chelsea…

“It shows that we’re trying to pick up some young bargains from elsewhere to improve the academy.

“The academy has been quite underachieving this year I would say. So it looks like we could do with some of these young players coming in.”