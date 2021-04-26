The transfer merry-go-round is sure to turn apace this summer, pandemic or no pandemic.

Sales of players might be down in value terms, with clubs renegotiating on either previously agreed prices or player valuations more generally, but that’s unlikely to stop the movement of players.

Particularly those who appear destined to try pastures new in their desire to win trophies.

Both Erling Haaland and Harry Kane remain coveted by European football’s best clubs, and even in the current financial climate, both could arguably command over €100m each plus wages.

TalkSPORT‘s Danny Murphy doesn’t believe that will hinder either Manchester United or Manchester City from making their moves, though he’s unsure who ends up where at this juncture.

“I think the desire from the two Manchester clubs will be to get to the next level, especially Man United. I think £100m [for Kane] from United or City is doable,” he said.

“I think Haaland will go to one of them and Kane will go to the other.

“Depending on the mentality of the footballer, if Harry Kane goes hard enough to Daniel Levy, he’ll get his move.”

More Stories / Latest News Feelings still running deep in North London as Arsenal fans want to make things very uncomfortable for Kroenke ‘I’m not sure if I like it’ – Tuchel slams UEFA over new Champions League format and more games for Chelsea (Photo) Man United’s Eric Bailly signs new contract

With Sergio Aguero leaving City, they’re clearly in the market for a world-class striker, whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely love to add a target man to the mix of forwards he already has at his disposal.