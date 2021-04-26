Real Madrid confirm squad to face Chelsea in Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad ahead of Tuesday night’s mouth-watering Champions League semi-final.

Coming into Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated match, both sides will be hoping to put one foot inside the door of the final.

Ahead of the game’s first-leg, Real Madrid have released their confirmed matchday squad.

The biggest news to come out of the squad’s confirmation is that left-back Ferland Mendy will miss out due to injury.

Still sidelined due to positive COVID-19 tests, Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde will also not feature.

Elsewhere, versatile wide-man Lucas Vazquez, who was recently ruled out for the remainder to the season through injury, will also not feature.

However, despite the bad news, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard could be in line to start against his old club side.

The injury-stricken, but clearly talented attacker, will stake his claim for a place alongside Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.

Tuesday’s semi-final, which will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (UK time).