Real Madrid closer to deciding between Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe transfer

Real Madrid reportedly look to be edging towards a transfer deal for Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe, according to Don Balon.

The report suggests the Spanish giants are stepping up their pursuit of Haaland due to Borussia Dortmund looking likely to have to sell their star player if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Norway international has had a superb season and surely won’t stick around at Dortmund for much longer as he looks like he could be a star in almost any team in the world.

Don Balon suggest Real are now making Haaland their priority and a move is looking increasingly likely, partly due to Mbappe’s indecision over a transfer.

The France international is another elite young talent, and he’s coming towards the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Madrid may not be getting enough from the player in terms of commitment to moving to the Bernabeu, leading them to opt for Haaland instead.

Los Blancos fans surely won’t complain either way, with both these players looking set to be among the very best in the world for many years to come.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!