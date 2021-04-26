“My future is clear” – Chelsea & Man United target speaks out amid transfer speculation

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has spoken out on his future amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The France international is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe on his day, but his future at the Bernabeu looks in some doubt as he approaches the final year of his contract.

This has led to reports linking Varane with a move away this summer, with Chelsea most recently reported as being ahead of Man Utd in the race for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Still, when asked about his situation, the 28-year-old didn’t give too much away, with the player perhaps understandably keen to remain focused on Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea tomorrow night…

Raphael Varane about his contract: “My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season. We are in a very intense and key moment”. ?? #RealMadrid There’s still no agreement to extend his contract [expires in June 2022] – Premier League could be the next step for him. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2021

“My future is clear. I am focused on the end of this season. We are in a very intense and key moment,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above.

Romano adds that there is currently no agreement on a new deal between Madrid and Varane, and that the Premier League could be his next destination.

Varane could get the chance to impress against the Blues, who will surely view him as an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

United also surely need to strengthen at the back this summer after some inconsistent form from the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.