It wasn’t the best game for Harry Kane at Wembley on Sunday, with his Tottenham team starved of the ball for much of the game against Manchester City.

Alongside Son Heung-min, the striker didn’t have a shot on target all game, and in large part Spurs’ failure to win their first trophy in 13 can be attributed to a lack of potency up front.

It wasn’t just his failures in front of goal that seems to have bothered Tottenham’s fans, however. His actions after the game have left some devastated.

This is hard to watch pic.twitter.com/ORHBYaeAnC — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) April 25, 2021

They deserve so much better. No matter how weak both of them were today. They usually always carry this club together with Hugo and Toby — ?? ? (@gyurmyeon) April 25, 2021