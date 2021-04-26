Video: Bad news for Chelsea – Eden Hazard looks razor sharp in Real Madrid training

Chelsea visit Real Madrid tomorrow night in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, and unfortunately for the Blues, a familiar face is looking razor sharp.

The Blues have found themselves three games away from being European champions. While there’s still a considerable amount of work to be done, Thomas Tuchel and co have done exceptionally well to reach this stage of the competition.

In Real Madrid, they arguably have the most preferable semi-final opponent of the possible three, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City both looking obsessed with winning their first ever Champions League trophy.

However, Real Madrid do possess a huge amount of quality, particularly in the attacking areas, with one of those players being Chelsea legend Eden Hazard, who was previously a doubt to feature in this contest.

MORE: Real Madrid confirm squad to face Chelsea in Champions League semi-final

Hazard has spent the bulk of the season so far injured, but unfortunately for Chelsea, he looks to be back to his very best just in time to take on his former side. Yes, it’s training footage, but this is a version of Hazard we haven’t seen in a long time…

Pictures courtesy of Real Madrid TV