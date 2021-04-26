Leicester City have drawn level with Crystal Palace on home turf through wing-back Timothy Castagne.

The Foxes are right in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but will be wary of repeating the capitulation that occurred last campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were in a fantastic position then, as they are now, but ended up finishing fifth, being pipped to the post by Manchester United and Chelsea.

When Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Crystal Palace this evening, you wondered if another mighty Foxes bottle could be on the cards.

However, just a matter of minutes into the second-half of the contest, Timothy Castagne, an unlikely source, has found the back of the net to level the scores.

Castagne came flying into the penalty area before beating the goalkeeper with a quite emphatic finish, one that Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy both would’ve been proud of.

Iheanacho, who has been on a hot streak of late, did brilliantly well to hold the ball up and lay it off into Castagne’s path.

It’s game on, now, can Leicester get a second?

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport