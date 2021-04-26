Alongside Alan Shearer, former Arsenal star, Thierry Henry, was part of the first pair of players to be inducted into the Premier League’s newly created Hall of Fame.

The Frenchman, who became the Gunners highest-ever goalscorer under Arsene Wenger’s tutelage, gave an interview to Kelly Cates, with his old boss watching on, in which he spoke with reverence about his time at the club.

There was one thing he didn’t miss, however, and that was the training sessions.

Up against the likes of Martin Keown and Sol Campbell, he clearly had his work cut out.