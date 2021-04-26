Huge boost for West Ham as five players could return for next game vs Burnley

West Ham United could be in luck as reports state as many as five players could return to action for next week’s game against Burnley.

The Hammers lost to Chelsea in their last match, with the result dealing them a setback in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Still, things could be about to look a lot more positive for David Moyes and co. as five players may return for next Monday’s clash with Burnley.

According to Claret and Hugh, there is hope over Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku being back in contention to play against the Clarets.

There is also hope that Fabian Balbuena’s red card can be overturned, meaning he’s available again.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.

The report adds that there’s even an outside chance of Declan Rice being ready to play again by next week, with his injury not looking as bad as initially expected.

That would be a huge boost for West Ham, and fans will hope he can at least feature again before the end of the season.