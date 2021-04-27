Chelsea handed massive double boost in pursuit of £63m defender

Chelsea have been handed a potential double-boost in their reported pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Spanish outlet AS state the Frenchman is considering his options ahead of a possible summer exit, with Manchester United and Chelsea named as viable destinations.

The Blues may have jumped ahead of the Red Devils in the queue for Varane as Eric Bailly signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford this week.

Despite having just over 12 months left on his contract, Transfermarkt value the 28-year-old at a whopping £63 million, and the aforementioned AS report states Real Madrid would look to recoup at least that much this summer.

Chelsea have always looked likely to make a move for a new centre-half this summer, with Thiago Silva’s contract running out at the end of the season and Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta up next June.

Varane would be a fantastic addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with the Real Madrid stalwart nailed-on to make his 360th appearance for Los Blancos before the end of the season – after joining from Lens at the age of 18.