Manchester United keeping tabs on 19-year-old forward ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima as part of their ongoing change in transfer strategy.

Sima is being linked with the Red Devils by the Manchester Evening News, who note that the club have recently started targeting younger players, as evidenced by the recent signing of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

Sima looks another hugely promising young player who could make an impact at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of new attacking players this summer.

United have come close to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, but the dip in form from Anthony Martial is a particular concern, while Edinson Cavani is surely not a long-term option for the club.

Sima could therefore be ideal for United, with the Senegal international showing great promise with his displays in the Czech league, as well as the Europa League.

One can only imagine what the 19-year-old could achieve with better players around him as he’d have at United.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.