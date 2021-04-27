Chelsea & Man United closely monitoring Premier League wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Brighton wonderkid Andrew Moran ahead of a potential transfer.

The talented 17-year-old is catching the eye at youth level for the Seagulls, and it could be about to earn him interest from bigger clubs.

According to Team Talk, Chelsea and Man Utd are among those most interested in Moran, though Brighton also feel he’s not far away from breaking into the club’s first-team plans.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for Moran to start playing in Brighton’s senior side, but they could do well to try and appease him or he’s sure to have other tempting offers.

The Irish starlet looks like having a big future in the game, and he may well feel a move to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford could be good for him to further his development.

Although it can be hard to get playing time at such big clubs, both Chelsea and United have shown a willingness to promote young players in recent times, both from their academies and with their work in the transfer market.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!