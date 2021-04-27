Mikel Arteta eyes up surprise La Liga transfer raid for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for a new goalkeeper this summer in a somewhat surprise move.
The Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer due to their faith in Bernd Leno as the long-term number one, but it may be that Arteta is now having second thoughts about the German shot-stopper.
MORE: Arsenal identify replacement for David Luiz
This has led to Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper Unai Simon emerging as a target for Arsenal, according to a report from La Razon.
The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga and could end up being an upgrade on Leno at Arsenal if he continues to develop as he has in recent years.
Arsenal would, however, also face competition from Borussia Dortmund and West Ham for Simon, according to La Razon.
It remains to be seen where the Spain international will end up, but Arsenal fans may be pleased to see Arteta targeting an upgrade on Leno for this summer.
Despite some solid displays in his time at the Emirates Stadium, the club could perhaps aim higher, while his error in the recent defeat to Everton was a real shocker and perhaps shows he’s not quite reliable enough.
Arteta’s choice of Leno over Martinez is a gross display of incompetence & novice ness 2wards man management & coaching experience.
Leno is good. The issue is that Arsenal is over reliant on Leno. Get somebody to give him great competition and you get the best of him.
Arsenal must stop shopping around for new players abroad. They should start looking inward at the Premier league with proven quality player who have adapted to its challenges.
Buy home groomed players.