Mikel Arteta eyes up surprise La Liga transfer raid for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for a new goalkeeper this summer in a somewhat surprise move.

The Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer due to their faith in Bernd Leno as the long-term number one, but it may be that Arteta is now having second thoughts about the German shot-stopper.

This has led to Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper Unai Simon emerging as a target for Arsenal, according to a report from La Razon.

The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga and could end up being an upgrade on Leno at Arsenal if he continues to develop as he has in recent years.

Arsenal would, however, also face competition from Borussia Dortmund and West Ham for Simon, according to La Razon.

It remains to be seen where the Spain international will end up, but Arsenal fans may be pleased to see Arteta targeting an upgrade on Leno for this summer.

Despite some solid displays in his time at the Emirates Stadium, the club could perhaps aim higher, while his error in the recent defeat to Everton was a real shocker and perhaps shows he’s not quite reliable enough.