Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has spoken about life on loan at Newcastle United as his future remains somewhat up in the air.

As CaughtOffside reported yesterday, Willock could have plenty of suitors this summer after an impressive time on loan at St James’ Park, but his future has not yet been decided.

The 21-year-old has suggested, however, that he’s happy at Newcastle, as he’s quoted by the Chronicle as saying how much he’s enjoying his football at the moment.

“I’m just trying to do my best for the team whether I get 10, 15 minutes, half an hour,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.”

Willock has scored some important goals to aid the Magpies in their push for Premier League survival, including his late equaliser away to Liverpool at the weekend.

Arsenal would perhaps do well not to sell this promising youngster too soon, but one can understand why Newcastle would also be eager to keep him.

Willock might also do well to ensure he keeps on playing regularly next season, which doesn’t necessarily seem that likely for him at Arsenal straight away.

