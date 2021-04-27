Arsene Wenger offers to ‘help’ Gunners legends take over Arsenal in ‘any way’ as promising Daniel Ek update despite Kroenke statement

Arsenal supporters have been offered hope in their wishes for the club to be taken away from the ownership of Stan Kroenke and KSE, with a message from legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger has been an in-studio analyst for beIN Sports since he left the Gunners after 22 years, this evening he was covering the Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Owing to the mass media speculation over the last few days, the presenter sparked a discussion over the rumours surrounding a takeover, just as the Kroenkes stated they wouldn’t ‘entertain any offer’.

Wenger was pleased by the fact that the club legends he helped create in Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp were alongside mega-rich fan Daniel Ek in an effort to purchase the club.

The Frenchman admitted that he would always do what he could to ‘help’ Arsenal in ‘any way’, pledging his support and expertise to the group, in an offer they should certainly look to take Wenger up on.

Here was the key comments that will fill Gooners with excitement:

“Look, I will always support Arsenal first, if I can help Arsenal I will do it was well, in any way, that’s my answer.”

Daniel Ek and the Arsenal Invincibles were fully expecting a ‘not for sale’ message from the Kroenkes. I’m told it doesn’t change anything from their perspective even if this turns into a long, drawn-out battle of wills. Story to follow. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 27, 2021

Ek is the found of music streaming platform Spotify, the Swede admitted he’d like to takeover the club whilst the fans were busy protesting against Kroenke after the greedy European Super League scheme.

Another promising update was offered around the same time that Wenger made his comments, with Matt Law of the Telegraph reporting Ek and Co. are not changing their stance after the Kroenke release.

Law insists that the prospective buyers of Arsenal Football Club expected a ‘not for sale’ message – which is what anyone who owns an entity like this would sound, either because they mean it to the core or in an effort to drum up the price of what’s being sold.

It’s even added by Law that Ek and Co. aren’t afraid of a ‘long, drawn-out battle of wills’ which might be just what it takes to prise the club away from Kroenke.