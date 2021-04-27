Brazilian club remains hopeful Juventus can reach a termination with Douglas Costa as Bayern Munich stay is unlikely

Douglas Costa is currently on loan from Juventus FC to FC Bayern Munich, but the 30-year-old doesn’t have a future at either club.

With limited options in Europe, the left-winger could be open to the idea of returning to Brazil this summer. Costa has one more year left on his contract with the Italian side.

The Brazil international has had various conversations with Grêmio, but coming up with a transfer sum plus paying as a salary has been a hurdle. However, UOL Esporte reports that Costa and Juventus are in discussions to terminate the deal.

For Grêmio, their only way to land Costa would be if the player can secure a termination from Juventus. At the moment, talks aren’t progressing as there have been issues. Discussions between those two parties are ongoing, and for the Brazilian side, they’ll have to stay on the sidelines crossing their fingers.

Last year, Juventus agreed to termination deals with Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi, so Grêmio hopes they can do the same with Costa.