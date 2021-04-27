Brendan Rodgers not interested in vacant Tottenham Hotspur manager role

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly not interested in succeeding Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes’ manager is arguably one of the most highly-rated tacticians in England’s top-flight.

Continuing to guide his side to commendable league finishes, Rodgers is once again on the verge of securing his employers European football.

Currently sitting in third place with just five games to go, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Foxes’ are not competing in next season’s Champions League.

In light of what has been an extremely successful two years at Leicester City, Rodgers’ is now seeing his name linked with a move away.

In recent weeks, following Mourinho’s dismissal at Tottenham Hotspur, there have been suggestions chairman Daniel Levy is eyeing Rodgers as the ideal replacement.

However, according to a recent report from Eurosport, the Northern Irish gaffer has no interest in leaving the King Power’s dugout and will instead likely commit to an improved deal with the Foxes’.

Since arriving at Leicester City in 2019, Rodgers has guided his side to a highly impressive 53.3% win rate.