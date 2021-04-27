“We had a good run” – These Chelsea fans prepare to be “humbled” as Tuchel picks polarising star vs Real Madrid

Chelsea visit Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final tonight, and Thomas Tuchel has named the most important lineup of his Blues career to date.

The Blues coasted to a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Portuguese side posed no real threat to Edouard Mendy’s goal at any point, with the only goal conceded a freak overhead-kick, one which couldn’t be repeated in 100 attempts.

In beating FC Porto, Chelsea set up their first ever meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League. It’s remarkable to think that these teams have never met in the competition, considering how frequently they have been contesting in it.

They will be meeting tonight, though, and Thomas Tuchel has named the below side to compete with the thirteen-time winners of the Champions League, with man of the match at the weekend, Timo Werner, keeping his place in attack.

MORE: Real Madrid v Chelsea faces weather disruption with STORM expected in ‘sunny’ Madrid

Chelsea fans, even though Werner netted at the weekend, appear to be a little concerned that the German is going to let them down tonight. The former RB Leipzig forward has been unable to produce his best form in front of goal at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how some Blues fans reacted to news that the unreliable, misfiring Werner would be leading the line in the club’s biggest game since the UCL semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Time to get humbled by Madrid — JC (@EddysAssassin) April 27, 2021

Thiago silva to Werner before the match pic.twitter.com/KYYXOp40NP — CFCDan (@cfcdan19) April 27, 2021

Courtois claiming he studies his opponents before matches but Werner doesn’t know where his touch is ending up so how would the keeper. Genius from Tuchel, i won’t lie — ? (@ftblShush) April 27, 2021

Werner starting? Well we had a good run boys https://t.co/jYBfJZxfb4 — matt morgan (@Crafty_Benardo) April 27, 2021

Werner starting + Vinicius vs Azpi pic.twitter.com/Myr5wg5Sb2 — Seth? (@CFCSeth_) April 27, 2021

Werner over Giroud, in a big game? Dunno about that one chief. — Láolú (@Gido_Otiko) April 27, 2021

great lineup , but please exchange timo werner and giroud….I need goals not chances https://t.co/RSrz5d5IXb — KyleOnTheGo? (@KyleAgain97) April 27, 2021