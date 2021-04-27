Menu

“We had a good run” – These Chelsea fans prepare to be “humbled” as Tuchel picks polarising star vs Real Madrid

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea visit Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final tonight, and Thomas Tuchel has named the most important lineup of his Blues career to date.

The Blues coasted to a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Portuguese side posed no real threat to Edouard Mendy’s goal at any point, with the only goal conceded a freak overhead-kick, one which couldn’t be repeated in 100 attempts.

In beating FC Porto, Chelsea set up their first ever meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League. It’s remarkable to think that these teams have never met in the competition, considering how frequently they have been contesting in it.

They will be meeting tonight, though, and Thomas Tuchel has named the below side to compete with the thirteen-time winners of the Champions League, with man of the match at the weekend, Timo Werner, keeping his place in attack.

MORE: Real Madrid v Chelsea faces weather disruption with STORM expected in ‘sunny’ Madrid

More Stories / Latest News
Common sense prevails, but too late, as West Ham star Fabian Balbuena sees red card against Chelsea overturned
Real Madrid v Chelsea faces weather disruption with STORM expected in ‘sunny’ Madrid
Contract signed: Highly-rated Manchester United defender signs professional deal

Chelsea fans, even though Werner netted at the weekend, appear to be a little concerned that the German is going to let them down tonight. The former RB Leipzig forward has been unable to produce his best form in front of goal at Stamford Bridge.

timo werner chelsea

Timo Werner has failed to meet expectations in his first season at Chelsea.

Here’s how some Blues fans reacted to news that the unreliable, misfiring Werner would be leading the line in the club’s biggest game since the UCL semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid in 2014.

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.