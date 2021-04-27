“Replace him immediately” – Chelsea legend names the man to blame for Blues’ role in Super League farce

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has slammed the role of Blues chairman Bruce Buck in the recent European Super League fiasco.

It’s fair to say Hudson was far from impressed with his old club as they announced they would be one of the 12 founding members of a new breakaway competition, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, plus European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

However, the project didn’t last long as a furious backlash from fans and pundits alike saw Chelsea join others in quickly pulling out of the Super League project.

Hudson was not at all happy about Chelsea’s involvement and has called for Buck to leave his position as chairman at Stamford Bridge, whilst also supporting the clubs involved being possibly banned from the Champions League.

“It is not the fault of one club, they are all very much to blame for trying to bring English football to its knees,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Had (former Chelsea vice-chairman) Matthew Harding been here this would never have happened, he would have put the fans first.

“I don’t think Leicester would have signed it because of their incredible relationship with both the fans and community, that’s the difference.

“I put the entire blame on Bruce Buck – replace him immediately, and bring in an English chairman from the past, one who’s intelligent and has Chelsea at heart.

“As for punishment, a points deduction would be no good as it would leave too many questions unanswered. The damage has been done, maybe make a massive donation to the NHS for those on the breadline.

“As for no Champions League football for them, I think that would be perfect, because the only way you hurt these greedy money grabbers is through the pocket.

“Plus by leaving the Big Six out for a season it would give everyone else a lift and different motivation by having a realistic opportunity to play in the Champions League. That would give the game and the fans a massive boost, something needed right now.

“I think that could be great for English football and teach them a lesson to be learned.”