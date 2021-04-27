Chelsea predicted XI v. Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel to make one big change

Chelsea are up against Real Madrid tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The Blues will be feeling good off the back of their 2-1 aggregate win over Portuguese side Porto, while Los Blancos boast a 3-1 result against Premier League rivals Liverpool.

It’s a massive test for Chelsea on the biggest stage in football, and Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to make a good impression in the Spanish capital.

With that in mind, we believe the German will keep faith in his in-form players, such as Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Here’s how we see Chelsea lining up against Real Madrid…

In goal will be Edouard Mendy, and the Frenchman will have a back three of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, who will be moved back into his more typical central position.

On the flanks will be Ben Chilwell and Reece James, with the right-back immediately falling back into place.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are probably nailed-on to start, with the full-backs filling in at their sides. An attacking trio of Christian Pulisic, Mount and Werner is Chelsea’s best shot, with Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz solid options from the bench.

Our XI: Mendy, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, James, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Mount, Werner