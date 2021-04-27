“He’d be perfect” – Chelsea legend picks between Harry Kane, Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku transfer

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has named his preferred striker target for his old club if they end up trying to bring in a new signing up front this summer.

The west London giants have improved a great deal since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, but there are concerns about some of the attacking players in this squad.

Timo Werner has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea, while Olivier Giroud is ageing and nearing the end of his contract, while Tammy Abraham has fallen out of favour after a relative lack of impact.

It would make sense for the Blues to now try making another big-name signing up front ahead of next season as it could be crucial to helping them close the gap between themselves and Manchester City in the next title race.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Hudson responded to some of our suggested striker options for Chelsea to consider, and made it clear one name stands out for him – Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

The former England international is a big fan of Kane and thinks he’d be the better option than other in-form strikers Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

“There is absolutely no doubt Chelsea need a front man like Giroud, but far superior, younger and with more technical ability, not just a header of the ball,” Hudson said.

“Out of the players you mentioned, I’d choose Harry Kane. He’d be perfect.

“I don’t think Lukaku is the answer as Chelsea need a player to play off up front and Harry would be perfect especially as Spurs are now in free-fall.

“It is also a lot of money for Haaland, whereas you know Harry can get you goals and set goals up in the Premier League.

“Some of these players come here with great goal-scoring records abroad, and can’t hit a barn door when they get here.”

It’s obvious who Hudson might be thinking of here, with the ex-Blue previously telling us of his disappointment in Werner’s form at Chelsea.