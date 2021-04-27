“Klopp failed big time, Tuchel will not” – Chelsea legend explains why Blues won’t repeat Liverpool errors vs Real Madrid

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Blues’ Champions League semi-final hopes as they take on Real Madrid tonight.

The former England midfielder expects Thomas Tuchel will fare better than Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when it comes to taking on Real Madrid and nullifying their key players.

Hudson is optimistic about Chelsea’s chances, saying he expects Tuchel will utilise N’Golo Kante well, with the France international likely to have a key role in keeping the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos quiet.

These two midfielders are among the finest creative players in Europe, and were key to Madrid knocking Liverpool out of the quarter-finals.

“Tuchel will treat Real like Atletico and try to take over midfield, which is where Liverpool failed, allowing Modric, Kroos far too much space,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Tuchel will close that down, simple. Klopp failed big time, Tuchel will not.

“Kante could be the key figure keeping Modric quiet in his own incredible way of doing so without being noticed. He doesn’t need telling like those Liverpool players.

“Kante is the most natural at this role and smells danger and seeks it. He is precious, as he proved at Leicester and for France.”

Hudson added: “Tuchel might see Werner as the one to get in behind them, but he has options. Although if Chelsea win the battle in midfield they’ll go through – and he won’t be looking to draw this match.”

Chelsea last reached the Champions League final when they won the competition back in 2012, and this looks like it might be their best chance to win it again, with Tuchel really turning things around at Stamford Bridge since replacing Frank Lampard as manager in January.