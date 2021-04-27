Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the latest social media post from one of their most exciting talents, as Marc Jurado has officially signed his first professional contract with the club.

Jurado arrived in Manchester last summer after rejecting an offer to stay at Barcelona, per the MEN, and has primarily featured for the Red Devils’ Under-18s side this season.

The Spaniard has shared the news exactly two weeks after his 17th birthday, the point at which young footballers can put pen to paper on their first ever professional contract.

Jurado stated he is ‘delighted’ at this moment in time, whilst the humble talent took this opportunity to ‘thank’ his family, friends and everyone for all their ‘support’ in his career to date.

The ex-La Masia starlet has featured 14 times at Under-18s level, primarily as a right-back whilst he’s deputised on the left a few times, Jurado also featured for the Under-23s for the first time recently.

The MEN also note that Jurado is the latest of a long list of talents to sign long-term deals with the Premier League giants, following the likes of Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri and Anthony Elanga.

Jurado seems to have taken to the English game well so far, despite being on the end of moments like this, which came against rivals Liverpool at the start of April.