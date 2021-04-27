Newcastle are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a transfer deal for Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi.

The 22-year-old is enjoying some superb form in the Eredivisie this season, helping turn Vitesse into a rock-solid outfit with his displays at the back.

This has led to Newcastle joining the likes of Rangers and Fulham in looking at Doekhi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Newcastle could do with strengthening in defence after a difficult season in which they’ve largely battled against relegation from the Premier League.

Steve Bruce will be under pressure to revamp this unconvincing squad, and Doekhi looks like he could be a superb signing if a deal is at all possible.

One imagines the Magpies could have a hard time beating a number of other clubs to his signature, but the lure of playing at St James’ Park when fans return could be too good to turn down.