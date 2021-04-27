Arsenal tipped to join chase for superstar transfer if Daniel Ek takeover goes through

Arsenal are being tipped to become realistic transfer suitors for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if Daniel Ek is successful in his takeover bid.

The Spotify founder has been linked with a stunning potential takeover of the Gunners alongside club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome almost any change from the hugely unpopular Kroenkes, and even more so if it can help them land an ambitious signing like Haaland.

The Express mention that the Norway international might become affordable for Arsenal if Ek comes in and invests in the team more than Stan or Josh Kroenke have done.

Haaland has been on fire for Dortmund this season and is being linked with a host of elite clubs this summer, such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arsenal are certainly not currently contenders for a signing of this calibre, with Haaland likely to cost over £100million.

However, Ek is a lifelong Gooner and will be keen to make a splash if he does buy the club, with Haaland seemingly a player under consideration as a statement purchase.

The 20-year-old looks likely to be a Ballon d’Or winner in years to come, so his arrival at the Emirates Stadium could be an absolute game-changer for Arsenal.