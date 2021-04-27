Chelsea are among the list of transfer suitors for Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, CaughtOffside understands.

Pedraza has a release clause of €35million, and Chelsea are interested in him, along with other big clubs such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Another possible candidate to make a big European switch is Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens.

CaughtOffside understands these teams have been scouting Pedraza heavily, with the view towards a potential summer move for the former Spain Under-21 international.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as options at left-back, but the latter of those two may well be on their way out of Stamford Bridge after a lack of regular playing time.

Pedraza or Gosens could both be an ideal signing to provide Chilwell with more competition for his place in the team, with the England international not always entirely convincing in his first season in west London.

Pedraza has also been targeted by Brighton in the past, but that move didn’t work out and it now seems he’s on the radar of some even bigger names ahead of this summer.