Sir Alex Ferguson praises “unbelievable” Liverpool star and “absolutely fantastic” Arsenal ace

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has offered some big praise to players from two of his old club’s biggest rivals – Liverpool and Arsenal.

The ex-Red Devils boss is clearly excited about the prospect of Scotland at the European Championships this summer, and picked out Liverpool and Arsenal left-backs Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney as two stand-out talents in the team.

Robertson has undoubtedly been one of the finest full-backs in Europe for a number of years now, having had a tremendous impact in his time at Anfield.

The 27-year-old was not the biggest name when he first joined Liverpool, but he has ended up being one of their most important players, winning both the Champions League and Premier League title in the last two seasons.

Tierney has also shown plenty of promise at Arsenal, looking one of their better performers despite their ongoing struggles under Mikel Arteta.

There’s no doubt these two could be ones to watch for Scotland at the Euros this summer.

