Heartbreak for Arsenal fans as Stan and Josh Kroenke confirm they will not ‘entertain’ any takeover ‘offer’ amid billionaire fan and Spotify founder’s interest

Arsenal fans have been hit with some unpleasant news this evening as owner Stan Kroenke and son, Josh, who acts as a director, have stated that they will not ‘entertain any offer’ of a takeover for the club.

The Athletic (subscription required), note that the mega-rich Americans made the statement made to Bloomberg, shutting down hope of a takeover from billionaire Arsenal fan and Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

This comes as Ek expressed an interest in taking over the club from the ownership that have brought on irreversible damage with their decision to sign the Gunners up to the European Super League.

Dan Roan of the BBC also reiterates that club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira all joined forced with Ek in a bid to buy the club.

Stan and Josh Kroenke have now confirmed in a joint-statement that they remain 100% ‘committed’ to the club and are not ‘selling any stake’ at all, nor will they ‘entertain any offer’ of a takeover.

NEW | Kroenkes reiterate that Arsenal is not for sale. Comes as club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp & Patrick Vieira join Spotify founder and billionaire Daniel Ek’s bid to buy the club. Statement from Stan & Josh Kroenke below: pic.twitter.com/pNaqy3kpVi — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 27, 2021

“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club.”

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

More Stories / Latest News “We had a good run” – These Chelsea fans prepare to be “humbled” as Tuchel picks polarising star vs Real Madrid Common sense prevails, but too late, as West Ham star Fabian Balbuena sees red card against Chelsea overturned Real Madrid v Chelsea faces weather disruption with STORM expected in ‘sunny’ Madrid

The Kroenkes were already under quite a lot of scrutiny following years of an apparent lack of investment and poor performances on the pitch, which ultimately left the great Arsene Wenger to leave.

Plotting for the North London outfit to become a founding member of the now foiled European Super League is something that has really pushed fans over the edge, with protests taking place last Friday.

The Kroenkes add in their statement that is their ‘ambition’ for Arsenal to compete to win the ‘biggest trophies in the game’, something that doesn’t look like happening anytime soon.