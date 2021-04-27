Chelsea closing in on deal to beat PL trio to striker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Woking striker Jayden Wareham, beating a trio of Premier League clubs to the signing.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has previously been on the books at Queens Park Rangers, but was released before making his name with non-league Woking.

Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton had also been keen on Wareham, but it now looks like Chelsea are set to win the race for his signature, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues have done well to promote young players in recent times, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi rising from their academy to the first-team.

Wareham may get a similar chance before too long if he can impress in Chelsea’s youth set-up once he finalises his move.

The Telegraph states that Chelsea and other clubs have been increasingly looking to the lower leagues for young talent as Brexit has made it more complicated to bring in players from abroad.

