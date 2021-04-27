Juventus are reportedly closing in on the potential free transfer of Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

That’s according to Corriere Torino, who claim the Bianconeri need to offload Wojciech Szczesny for the deal to fall into place.

Donnarumma’s contract situation at Milan has been a talking point in Italian football for some time now, with Mino Raiola making demands the San Siro side aren’t willing to meet.

For Juventus, this could be ideal – replacing Szczesny with the 22-year-old would be a massive step in the right direction, especially on a long-term basis.

MORE: Jose Mourinho could be offered managerial lifeline by former club

Donnarumma’s contract runs out this summer and a new deal still isn’t in place as the clock runs down, with a market value of £54 million [Transfermarkt], snapping Gigio up on a free transfer would be a masterstroke.

The same Corriere Torino report hints at interest from the Premier League in Szczesny, but there is no mention of which club.

The 31-year-old spent eight years at Arsenal, so perhaps his old side could be keen on taking him back – but that’s just speculation.

With there being a need to offload Szczesny to push the Donnarumma deal through, it can be expected that Raiola’s demands aren’t to be taken lightly.