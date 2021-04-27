Leicester City rival AC Milan and RB Leipzig for exciting PSV winger

Leicester City have reportedly joined the race to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke.

Madueke, 19, joined PSV’s under-17s in 2018 after opting to depart Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academy.

Since arriving and after forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Madueke has featured in 33 senior matches, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough, Madueke is now seeing his name linked with a big move to one of Europe’s big guns.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, several of Europe’s biggest clubs are monitoring the talented right-winger, including Premier League high-flyers Leicester City.

The report states that Brendan Rodgers tried to sign Madueke when he was Celtic’s manager – although a move ultimately failed to materialise.

However, reportedly valued at around just £15m, this summer could be second time lucky for Rodgers.

If Leicester City are to snap up one of Europe’s most highly-rated attackers, they’ll need to fend off strong competition from the likes of AC Milan and RB Leipzig though. Both clubs have also been credited with having an interest in the PSV teenager.