Liverpool could be in the mix for signing of Premier League star to replace Wijnaldum

Liverpool could reportedly be the next destination for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as he’s expected to move on in this summer’s transfer window.

The talented Mali international has been hugely impressive for Brighton since he joined the club from Lille back in 2018, and it would not be a surprise to see a bigger club move for him.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool are being tipped as possible suitors for Bissouma as they look for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, and he’s bound to be a tough player to replace in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Bissouma has shown huge potential, however, so could be just the kind of signing the Reds need to help them rebuild next season.

Like Wijnaldum before he joined Liverpool, Bissouma has shown what he can do at Premier League level, so wouldn’t need too much time to adjust.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 24-year-old by the Daily Express in recent times.

