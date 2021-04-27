Liverpool look set to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

According to CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith, a growing list of clubs is keeping a close eye on Sancho’s situation ahead of the next transfer window, with Dortmund’s Champions League qualification hopes in some doubt after a disappointing season.

See below as Smith claims Man Utd can face even more competition for Sancho this summer, including from rivals Liverpool…

Jadon Sancho is wanted by more clubs this summer, than he was last.#MUFC remain keen, but now know they face competition from other clubs, including #LFC. A lot of eyes are watching and waiting to see if BvB qualify for Champions League ? — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 27, 2021

Sancho has shone for Dortmund and could be an ideal signing to help lift Liverpool out of the slump they’ve been in this season.

It looks time for Jurgen Klopp to break up his front three as their peak may now be behind them, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looking particularly unconvincing in recent times.

Sancho would also be a dream signing for United right now as they need more spark up front to close that gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Anthony Martial has not been at his best this term and someone like Sancho in that front three could have made the difference in this season’s title race.

Dortmund are surely going to struggle to keep this exciting young talent for much longer, especially if they can’t offer Champions League football next season.

