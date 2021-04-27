Liverpool star instructs his agent to sort out summer transfer exit from Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly instructed his agent to get him a transfer away from Liverpool this summer.

The Switzerland international has not been a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side for some time now, and it makes sense that he could now be keen to move on.

According to Football Insider, Shaqiri has decided he wants out of Liverpool in order to get more playing time, with a move to Serie A looking the most likely outcome for him at the moment.

The report names Roma and Lazio as possible destinations for Shaqiri, while he could also move to La Liga with Sevilla.

Shaqiri has been a decent squad player for Liverpool, but he’s never done quite enough to look like he should be a regular fixture in Klopp’s starting XI.

The 29-year-old should have plenty to offer teams like Roma, Lazio or Sevilla, however, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on if he does leave Anfield this summer.

