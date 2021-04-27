Man United and Chelsea on red alert as Real Madrid star tells friends his time with club is over

Manchester United and Chelsea will be on red alert after recent reports have claimed Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has told close friends his time with the Spanish giants is over.

Varane, 28, has spent 10 years at the heart of Real Madrid’s defence after he made a £9m switch from RC Lens all the way back in 2011.

Since arriving a decade ago, the commanding Frenchman has gone on to lift a whopping 18 major trophies, including four Champions League.

However, despite being one of the club’s mainstays, there are growing fears the 2018 World Cup winner could be set for a shock move away.

With his contract set to expire next summer, a handful of top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with having a strong interest (as per Mundo Deportivo).

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from AS who claim the player has already hinted to close friends that his time in Madrid is coming to an end.

The outlet also claim that Real Madrid’s hierarchy are aware of Varane’s desire to leave and therefore are unlikely to stand in his way.