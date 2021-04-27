Menu

Man United expected to launch £43m bid for Barcelona attacker

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to pursue Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Last summer saw the Red Devils fail in a late attempt to sign Dembele as an alternative for number one target Jadon Sancho.

Although the Red Devils’ interest was well-documented, it was always clear the club’s priority was luring Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Having also failed in their pursuit for Sancho, with no certainties they’ll remain frontrunners this summer, according to a recent report from Fichajes.net, the club could once again turn their attention to Dembele.

In fact, such is the interest, that Fichajes claim the Red Devils are preparing to launch a bid within the region of £43m (€50m).

The outlet goes on to suggest that although Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is the club’s number one target this summer, securing Dembele for less than £50m could prove too good to turn down.

Dembele has featured in 39 matches, in all competitions, so far this season and has directly contributed to 14 goals.

