A number of Manchester United fans seem keen on the ideal of a transfer deal for in-form Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho this summer.

The 24-year-old is in sensational form right now, having scored 11 goals in his last eight games in all competitions for Leicester, plus two assists.

Iheanacho initially showed some promise at Manchester City as a youngster but failed to really get into the team on a regular basis before moving to Leicester.

It also took some time for the Nigeria international to get going at the King Power Stadium, but he now seems to be fully back to his best and it’s bound to make bigger clubs stand up and take notice.

Man Utd need a striker this summer as the ageing Edinson Cavani is surely not a long-term option, while the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial this term.

Iheanacho could be ideal, and many United fans have been tweeting their admiration of the player and calling for him to be the man to come in at Old Trafford, with a couple even saying he’d be a better option than Tottenham’s Harry Kane…

Lowkey like Iheanacho . I’d sign him over Harry Kane as he’s not English so he’d be half the price tag pic.twitter.com/zvrDKSNwEI — ? MASON_rvp ? (@MASON__UTD) April 26, 2021

Iheanacho, what a player. — Gareth ??????? (@Gareth_Utd) April 26, 2021

Martial + £20m for Iheanacho, who says no? — Lewis (@utd_Lewis) April 26, 2021

Utd should leave Kane and sign Iheanacho. — CHUKWUBUIKEM ?????? (@AriggoSacchi) April 26, 2021

Iheanacho > Martial — Man United Mumbai (@ManUnitedOpini1) April 27, 2021

Manchester United need to buy Kelechi Iheanacho. — Nick Chowdrey (@nickchef88) April 26, 2021

Bring Iheanacho to united in summer — Veer (@VeerLDN) April 26, 2021