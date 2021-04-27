Man United midfielder expected to push for summer move

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is expected to ‘push’ for a summer exit in light of what has been a hugely successful time on-loan at West Ham.

That’s according to Eurosport, who claim the English midfielder is enjoying life in London’s East End so much, he wants his loan to turn permanent in the summer.

In an attempt to inject some much-needed life back into his career, Lingard, 28, was shipped off to David Moyes’ Hammers earlier this year.

Since arriving, the Englishman’s on-field impact has been unrivalled – dubbed one of the club’s standout performers, Lingard has already directly contributed to 13 goals in just 11 appearances, in all competitions.

Eurosport claim that the 28-year-old is enjoying life so much that he will likely ‘push’ for his move to become permanent once the summer transfer window opens.

It has been reported that West Ham is confident a deal with both Manchester United and their player can be reached – especially if they qualify for next season’s European competitions.

It is understood that West Ham officials are now waiting on Manchester United to lay out the terms of any potential deal.