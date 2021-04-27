Manchester United eyes River Plate striker as potential Edinson Cavani replacement

There’s no denying that Manchester United FC would like to keep Edinson Cavani for another season; however, The Red Devils could be looking at plan B and a long-term option at striker, should the 33-year-old depart.

Rafael Santos Borré has spent the last four years at River Plate after arriving from Atlético Madrid, but the 25-year-old wants another crack at playing in Europe, and Manchester United could provide him with that opportunity.

According to the Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital, Manchester United is showing interest in the Colombia international, who has made 138 appearances for River Plate and has scored 53 goals while registering 18 assists.

In June, Santos Borré will see his contract expire with River Plate, but the Argentine side is trying to extend the player to receive some type of compensation. The player has also suggested that he would like for River Plate to be compensated for his departure to show gratitude towards the club.

Nonetheless, there are other European clubs showing interest in the player, such as Valencia CF. Still, the lure of Manchester United and playing in the Premier League could do the trick to seal a deal.

Should River Plate agree to an extension, Santos Borré’s transfer value is around £13.5-million, per Transfermarkt.