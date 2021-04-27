Menu

West Ham star emerges as transfer target for South American giants

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is reportedly a transfer target for River Plate ahead of this summer.

The Argentine has been something of a fan-favourite at West Ham down the years, though he’s recently fallen out of favour slightly after some struggles with both fitness and form.

MORE: Huge boost for West Ham as five players could return for next game vs Burnley

It could now be that Lanzini now ends up calling time on his career in east London with a move away at the end of this current campaign.

According to reports in South America, River are keen to snap Lanzini up, and it could be a fine move for them.

More Stories / Latest News
“Klopp failed big time, Tuchel will not” – Chelsea legend explains why Blues won’t repeat Liverpool errors vs Real Madrid
Talks held: Arsenal rival Manchester United for winger transfer
Video: Porto manager shown fourth red card of the season for altercation with referee

The 28-year-old is a big name and surely still has it in him to perform at a decent level, particularly in a less competitive league.

West Ham will surely feel now is the right time to let Lanzini go, though his contract runs until 2023.

More Stories Manuel Lanzini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.