West Ham United attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is reportedly a transfer target for River Plate ahead of this summer.

The Argentine has been something of a fan-favourite at West Ham down the years, though he’s recently fallen out of favour slightly after some struggles with both fitness and form.

It could now be that Lanzini now ends up calling time on his career in east London with a move away at the end of this current campaign.

According to reports in South America, River are keen to snap Lanzini up, and it could be a fine move for them.

The 28-year-old is a big name and surely still has it in him to perform at a decent level, particularly in a less competitive league.

West Ham will surely feel now is the right time to let Lanzini go, though his contract runs until 2023.