(Photo) Jose Mourinho recovers from Spurs sacking by trolling Liverpool on Instagram

Jose Mourinho is back on form with a hilarious Instagram post mocking Liverpool for their famous defeat against his Chelsea side on this day seven years ago.

The Portuguese tactician guided Chelsea to the ultimate smash and grab win that day at Anfield, with goals from Demba Ba and Willian giving them a 2-0 win despite not having much of the ball for the entire game.

Mourinho made reference to this, however, with this image below and the caption “Ball possession”…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

This is top trolling from the Special One, who clearly still enjoys thinking about the result that day.

Steven Gerrard’s slip will be a painful memory for Liverpool fans, but pretty much everyone else loves the chance to remind them of it as often as possible.

