Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich a “done deal”, five-year contract agreed, huge compensation for RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich seems to be a done deal, according to reliable journalist Christian Falk.

The RB Leipzig manager has long looked one of the most exciting young coaches in the game, having first burst onto the scene when he became Hoffenheim boss at the age of just 28.

Nagelsmann has continued to impress with his work at Leipzig and it now looks to have earned him a big move to Bayern for next season, as per Falk in the tweet below…

Done Deal! @FCBayern and @DieRotenBullen agreed on a Transfer of @J__Nagelsmann. The new coach gets a five-years-contract. Bayern will pay a transfer-fee up to 25 Million Euros including Bonus payments @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 27, 2021

The German tactician will replace Hansi Flick, signing a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena, with huge compensation being paid to Leipzig.

Falk claims Nagelsmann’s fee will end up being around €25million plus bonuses, which is certainly a lot to pay for a manager.

It will be intriguing to see what Nagelsmann can go on and achieve at a bigger club, where he’ll have better players available to him, but also higher expectations and increased pressure to deliver silverware.