Leeds United reportedly remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer.

The Whites first tried signing Nandez last year, but a deal never materialised, and it could now cost them a club-record fee.

Leeds have had a strong first season back in the Premier League, but they won’t want to rest on their laurels and need a good transfer window ahead of what could be a challenging second season in the top flight.

Nandez seems ideal for Leeds, who could do with more cover in the middle of the park despite the fine form of the likes of Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips.

Reports state Leeds would possibly have to pay as much as £26million for the Uruguay international, however, so it remains to be seen if they can finance such a deal.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit all clubs hard and that might mean player sales are required before Marcelo Bielsa can realistically think about a signing like Nandez.