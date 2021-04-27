Former Chelsea star and Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas took to social media to laud the performance of one of his former teammates against Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Fabregas was full of praise for ex-midfield partner N’Golo Kante, who has picked up Man of the Match honours for a dominant display against Los Blancos in a 1-1 draw that the Blues looked the better side in.

The Spaniard, who left the Blues for Monaco in January 2019, stated that Kante has ‘always been a big game player’ and sent a stern message to those that don’t highly rate the defensive midfielder.

Fabregas added that people should ‘never doubt’ Kante and that he ‘plays for 2’, something Fabregas can personally attest to having been alongside him in the middle as a more technical and creative player.

N’golo has always been a big game player. Never doubt him. He plays for 2. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 27, 2021

N’Golo Kanté contested more duels (21) and completed more take-ons (6) than any other player on the pitch during Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea.@cesc4official knows he always turns up. ? pic.twitter.com/C8LY2CqR1n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2021

Kante certainly deserves the Man of the Match award, the Frenchman was as battling and unbeatable as ever on the defensive side of the ball, whilst also doing very well with the ball at his feet.

It’s nice to see a world-class performance we’ve come to expect from Kante, but have missed in recent seasons due to some injury troubles that have hindered the 30-year-old.