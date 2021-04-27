According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are yet to hold discussions with David Luiz over a new contract, as the centre-back’s current deal is due to expire this summer.

The Standard add that Luiz, who has just received the boost of returning to training after injuring his knee in the dramatic draw against West Ham in March, is relaxed about the situation.

Luiz has suffered a couple of injury troubles this season, but has been called on by Mikel Arteta practically whenever he’s been available, making 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Brazilian could be a handy boost for the Gunners come their Europa League tie against a Villarreal side led by former manager Unai Emery, having looked lacklustre in their last two matches.

Luiz has been much better for the Gunners this season after a tricky debut campaign, but it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old has done enough to be retained by the club.

The Standard add that the fact Arsenal haven’t opened talks yet is not a sure-fire sign that they won’t do so at some point, whilst Luiz is reportedly considering a number of options for the future.

As much as the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain star has been reliable for the side this season, the Gunners’ centre-back room is simply too large and needs to be trimmed of mediocre players.

There won’t be a long-awaited return to Champions League football for the side unless they win the Europa League and their current spot in 10th means they’ll struggle to qualify for that either this season.

With all those factors to consider, the last thing that is viable for the North London outfit is to keep on high-profile and thus high-earning players at the club.