Barcelona are reportedly struggling to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to Don Balon, Ronald Koeman has tried several times to speak to Dembele and persuade him to stay at Barcelona, but it doesn’t look to have been a successful effort.

With the France international approaching the final year of his Barca contract, it surely now makes sense for the club to let him go to avoid losing him on a free at the end of next season.

This could be good news for Premier League clubs, with Sport recently linking Dembele as a target for Chelsea.

The 23-year-old could be an important addition at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all being a little slow to settle at the club this season.

If Dembele can continue to show the kind of improvement in form he’s displayed this season, he could be a fine signing for Chelsea this summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also been linked with Dembele by Mundo Deportivo, and he’d surely be a major upgrade on the out-of-form Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could do with making changes to their squad this summer as a lack of attacking spark has surely cost them a realistic shot at the title this term.

It’s previously been claimed by Sport that Barcelona could accept around €60million (£52m) for Dembele this summer, which could be a bargain for the clubs mentioned.

