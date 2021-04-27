Menu

Paul Scholes aims dig at Leeds United’s playing style under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has aimed a dig at Leeds United’s playing style in the big games.

The former Red Devils midfielder was perhaps understandably frustrated after witnessing his old club being held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road at the weekend.

This has surely seen Man Utd blow their last shot at the title, but Scholes aimed his frustrations at Leeds instead.

MORE: Leeds United set for unexpected windfall ahead of 2021/22 Premier League season

The pundit believes Bielsa, who is well respected in the game for his teams’ stylish attacking play, has actually made Leeds quite defensive and rigid in their shape, meaning their forward play is almost non-existent.

“Sometimes when you are playing in your own half, all the time, and not attacking then it can be easy to do that, just keep your shape and positions,” said Scholes.

“We did say, the last few weeks, against the good teams, they have defended very well, especially against Manchester City. But it takes away from the other end of the pitch. They aren’t really creating anywhere near as much.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle ‘join the race’ to sign highly-rated Dutch defender
West Ham star emerges as transfer target for South American giants
“Klopp failed big time, Tuchel will not” – Chelsea legend explains why Blues won’t repeat Liverpool errors vs Real Madrid

“I know they did a few times against Liverpool last week but (v Manchester United), they have been non-existent upfront.

“This is a Leeds team that usually go for it. But, for some reason, they decided to defend and expected or wanted a point.”

More Stories Marcelo Bielsa Paul Scholes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.