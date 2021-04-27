Premier League team of the week: Chelsea dominate, plus places for Liverpool and Leicester stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is in, and it’s a hugely dominant display from Chelsea.

The Blues have four players in the latest line up on BBC Sport, with Crooks clearly hugely impressed by their performance in their 1-0 win over West Ham.

Chelsea have been one of the country’s in-form teams since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, and fans will be pleased to see four of their players in such outstanding form ahead of tonight’s big Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

Also in the team this week is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah – one of the only positives in this out-of-form Reds side right now, with the Egypt international scoring a beauty in the 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

There’s also a much-deserved place for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who is in incredible form right now and scored a stunner for the Foxes last night as they earned another important win that puts them closer to qualifying for the Champions League.

See below for Crooks’ team in full…

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!