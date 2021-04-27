PSG manager Pochettino names competitor as the world’s best

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world.

There won’t be many arguments with the Argentine’s assessment, with perhaps only Hansi Flick, Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp in the same ballpark as the Spaniard.

Pochettino will get the chance to test himself against Guardiola again this week as PSG prepare to host Man City at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League.

The duo have taken each-other on a total of 18 times, from their stays with Espanyol, Barcelona, City, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, with the Argentine tasting victory on only three occasions.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League heavyweight clash this week, Pochettino described Guardiola as the world’s best manager. “I admire him and think he is doing a fantastic job,” he’s quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“He is an amazing coach, always thinking of different strategies and game-plans. I love to challenge him and the teams he prepared. Not only the best manager. The club is important, too. A club that trusts you to build a team and provides you with all the tools.”

PSG and Manchester City will get their semi-final tie underway in the French capital this Wednesday at 8PM (UK time).